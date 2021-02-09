NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold a total of 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.