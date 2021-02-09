NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

