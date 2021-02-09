NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,855,307 shares of company stock worth $133,486,928 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

