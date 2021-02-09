NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,116 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 263.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 94,492 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.