NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 954 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.