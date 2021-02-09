NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,194 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.59% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

