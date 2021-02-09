NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,703 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

