NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,072 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in VMware by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,859 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware stock opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

