NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of MTN opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

