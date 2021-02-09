NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

