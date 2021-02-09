NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

