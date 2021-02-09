NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.78 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

