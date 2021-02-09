NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.