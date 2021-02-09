NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

