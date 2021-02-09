NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 624.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

