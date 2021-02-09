NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $3.03 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

