NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,039 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of GrafTech International worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

EAF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

