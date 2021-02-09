NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.