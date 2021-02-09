NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,514 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.32 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

