NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 15,855 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.