NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $14,446,911. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $504.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $504.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

