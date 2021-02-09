NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

