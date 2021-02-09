NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,903 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NWL opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

