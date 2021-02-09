NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 10,916 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.