NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

