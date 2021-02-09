NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 23,957 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

