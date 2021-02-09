NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,691 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

