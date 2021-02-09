NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 64,814 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,814 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,916 shares of company stock worth $9,719,024. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

