NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,762 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

