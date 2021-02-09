NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

