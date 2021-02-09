Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.96

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 1641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noah by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Noah by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Noah by 194.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

