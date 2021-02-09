Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.40

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $50.81. Noah shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 261,454 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

