Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.75

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 9618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.90 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

