NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

