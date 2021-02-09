Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Norfolk Southern worth $144,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

