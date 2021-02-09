Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L)’s (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a one year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 157.92 ($2.06).
Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Company Profile
