Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L)’s (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a one year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 157.92 ($2.06).

Get Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.