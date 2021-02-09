Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) rose 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 64,648,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 54,516,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

