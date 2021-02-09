Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $15.00. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 44,728 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a P/E ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

