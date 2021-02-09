Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.32

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.32 and traded as high as $32.16. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 25,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

