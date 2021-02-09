Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.32

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.32 and traded as high as $32.16. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 25,016 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.