Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 359,069 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $54.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

