Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 2636111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$695.55 million and a PE ratio of -56.67.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.