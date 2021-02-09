Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 2636111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$695.55 million and a PE ratio of -56.67.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,633.75.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

