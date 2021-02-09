Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $69,127,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,411. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

