Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 5,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

