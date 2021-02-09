Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 4.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $81,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

