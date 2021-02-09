Nucleus Vision Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $1.36 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

