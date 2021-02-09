NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Achieves $208.91 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $208.91 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,098,203,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

