Nuggets Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,707.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

