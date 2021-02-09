NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.51 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, NULS has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $48.51 million and $40.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00247576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00086325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00093722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063154 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.