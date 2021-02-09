Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 6,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

