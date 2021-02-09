NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.55

Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.55 and traded as high as $68.90. NVE shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 21,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVE by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVE by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

